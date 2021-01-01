Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.91 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.