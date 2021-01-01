Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.91 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
