China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Trading Up 18%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)’s stock price was up 18% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 10,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

About China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

