Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

