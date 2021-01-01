Chromia (CHR) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $9.30 million and $1.67 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00559818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00158654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00303546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082633 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

