Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,089,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.