CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth $1,471,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

