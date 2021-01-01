Citadel (CTL) Price Hits $0.0015

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Citadel has a total market cap of $16,054.39 and approximately $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

