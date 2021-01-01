Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $258.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.57.

NYSE:EL opened at $266.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.68. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

