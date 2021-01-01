Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.68. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 87,544 shares traded.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

