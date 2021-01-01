Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,276 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,490 shares of company stock valued at $84,308,930. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.84 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

