Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

