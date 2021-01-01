CoinUs (CNUS) Hits Market Cap of $224,822.55

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $224,822.55 and $37.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

