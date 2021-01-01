ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006631 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,578,188,538 coins and its circulating supply is 12,537,146,711 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

