Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in a report issued on Monday morning.

CXP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE CXP opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

