CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,814 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 443,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

