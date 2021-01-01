Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ELP opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

