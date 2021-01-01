Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Shares Up 0.8%

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €79.10 ($93.06) and last traded at €78.85 ($92.76). 31,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.20 ($92.00).

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.81.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.