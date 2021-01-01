Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

CMTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $37.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,554.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

