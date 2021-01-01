Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.