ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Truist from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.