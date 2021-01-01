Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Constellium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,527,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

