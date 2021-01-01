Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Shares Up 7.9%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.47. 1,044,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 704,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a market cap of $397.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

