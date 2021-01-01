CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of CoreLogic worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,740,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,280,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,662,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

CLGX opened at $77.32 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

