Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.24. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

