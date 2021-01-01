COVER Protocol Trading Down 99.3% This Week (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $252,822.00 and $73,983.00 worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00020171 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 99.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00129621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00561910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00160362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303424 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00080862 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

