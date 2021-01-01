CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CVU stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

