Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.14. 156,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 30,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54).

In other news, Director Mark Richard Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,818.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 99,686 shares of company stock worth $346,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Inc develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Creatd Inc in September 2020.

