Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.14. 156,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 30,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54).
About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)
Creatd Inc develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Creatd Inc in September 2020.
