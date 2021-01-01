Credits (CS) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Credits has a market cap of $4.08 million and $42,072.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

