CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. 395,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

