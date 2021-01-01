Critical Analysis: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) & Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF)

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Sense Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sense Technologies and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Veoneer -37.71% -29.33% -19.22%

Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.63, meaning that its stock price is 463% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sense Technologies and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Veoneer 2 6 1 0 1.89

Veoneer has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.88%. Given Veoneer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sense Technologies and Veoneer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veoneer $1.90 billion 1.25 -$500.00 million ($4.92) -4.33

Sense Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer.

Summary

Veoneer beats Sense Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.