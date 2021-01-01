Critical Comparison: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Intellia Therapeutics -193.01% -40.14% -30.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and Intellia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellia Therapeutics 0 5 7 0 2.58

Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.85%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Intellia Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 204.46 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics $43.10 million 74.57 -$99.53 million ($2.11) -25.78

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells; and acute myeloid leukemia. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ospedale San Raffaele; and GEMoaB Monoconals GmbH. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

