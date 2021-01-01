Critical Contrast: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) versus Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -23.80 Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.37 $225.60 million $0.13 43.92

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50

Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90% Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Corvus Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc. has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

