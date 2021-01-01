CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.99

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as low as $16.95. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 34,631 shares traded.

CAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.43 million. Analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

