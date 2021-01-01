Crust (CRU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $996,264.00

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00013756 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $3.98 million and $996,264.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003241 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 999,808 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

