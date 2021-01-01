CryptoPing Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $60,070.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00129672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00562653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00160425 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00305214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00081835 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

