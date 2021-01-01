CubeSmart Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,439 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 call options.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

