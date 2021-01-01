Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1,336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,577,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR opened at $253.39 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $272.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 703.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

