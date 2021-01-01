Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 168.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $265.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.56. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $272.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

