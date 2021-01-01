Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,698. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.