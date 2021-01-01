Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,490 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coty by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Coty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.02 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

