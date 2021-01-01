Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 95.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 88,453 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of ROST opened at $122.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.