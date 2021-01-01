Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of CEVA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 321.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

