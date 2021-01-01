CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) & Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Head to Head Comparison

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) and Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and Aptinyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A Aptinyx -2,108.05% -46.43% -44.60%

This table compares CureVac and Aptinyx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aptinyx $3.67 million 59.64 -$57.41 million ($1.71) -2.02

CureVac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aptinyx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CureVac and Aptinyx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 1 2 0 2.25 Aptinyx 0 1 8 0 2.89

CureVac presently has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 28.05%. Aptinyx has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 237.19%. Given Aptinyx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptinyx is more favorable than CureVac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of CureVac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Aptinyx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Aptinyx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptinyx beats CureVac on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies. It is also advancing mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial. The company's partnered programs comprise BI1361849, a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trials to elicit antigen-specific immune responses against tumor-associated antigens frequently overexpressed in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Cas9 mRNA constructs for use in gene editing therapeutics; mRNA based novel therapeutic antibodies; prophylactic vaccines to prevent picornaviruses, influenza, malaria, and rotavirus; and programs against SARS-CoV-2, Lassa virus, and yellow fever. It has strategic partnerships with Genmab, Arcturus, Acuitas, CRISPR Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, Tesla Grohmann, and others. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia. It is also developing NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and NYX-458, an NMDAr modulator, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of Parkinson's disease cognitive impairment. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Allergan plc to develop a compound for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

