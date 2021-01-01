Curve DAO Token (CRV) One Day Volume Hits $69.43 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 34% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $97.39 million and approximately $69.43 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00299641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.01984292 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.