Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,658 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Customers Bancorp worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 198,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

