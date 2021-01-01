cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 0.6% This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $30.10 million and $867,790.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $3,010.43 or 0.10283305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00128085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00558931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00166510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301246 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049212 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

