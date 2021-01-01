Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDAIF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.
DDAIF opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 413.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
