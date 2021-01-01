Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDAIF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDAIF opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 413.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

