DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $9,886.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,061.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.34 or 0.01164218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00053230 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00244242 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

