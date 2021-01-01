Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. 533,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,021,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Daré Bioscience worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

