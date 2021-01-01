Datum Market Cap Reaches $461,137.37 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $461,137.37 and $181,453.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00297922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.75 or 0.02034354 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

